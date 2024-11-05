Rep. Ashley Hinson defeats Sarah Corkery in Iowa's 2nd District

Rep. Ashley Hinson has been reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Republican from Marion will represent Iowa’s 2nd District. She carried just over 57% of the vote when the Associated Press called the race Tuesday night.

In her victory speech to over 200 supporters in Cedar Rapids, Hinson called her victory a win for Iowa’s conservative values and attacked Washington Democrats’ policies as detrimental to the country.

“They want America to cave. They want us to cave and take a backseat on the global stage. They’re radical, and we are going to stop them.”

Hinson also disparaged Democratic immigration policy, reiterated her support for former President Donald Trump.

“Tonight, we sent a message that Iowans want strong, conservative leadership. And most importantly, we sent a message that our rights come from God, not the government.”

This will be Hinson’s third term in Congress, and her second full term representing the 2nd District.

Grant Leo Winterer / Iowa Public Radio The Associated Press called Iowa's 2nd District Race for incumbent Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

The 2nd Congressional District covers 22 counties in Northeast Iowa and includes Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Dubuque.

A map of Iowa's new congressional districts, which will formally take effect in 2023.

The 2nd District candidates

Rep. Ashley Hinson

Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson currently represents the 2nd Congressional District. She has represented Iowa's 1st and 2nd districts in the U.S. Congress since 2021. She served in Iowa's House of Representatives from 2017 to 2021. In 2020, Hinson ran against and defeated one-term incumbent Rep. Abby Finkenauer. Hinson ran and won reelection against former state Sen. Liz Mathis in 2022. Hinson and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks are the first Republican women to represent Iowa in the U.S. House of Representatives.



Sarah Corkery

Democratic challenger and Cedar Falls resident Sarah Corkery is taking her first leap into politics. Corkery says she entered the race after a conversation with Rep. Hinson regarding a bill that — at first — Hinson refused to sign. Women’s health and health care are top priorities for her.

Information about the candidates' stance on abortion, immigration and the economy is available here.