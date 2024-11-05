Iowa Senate election results 2024
Balance of Power:
In 2024, 25 of 50 seats are up for election. This year, the seats on the ballot represent Iowa's even-numbered Senate districts. Odd-numbered districts are not on the ballot.
Currently, Republicans control the majority in the chamber, with 33 elected representatives against the Democrats' elected 16. One seat, previously held by a Republican, is currently vacant. A supermajority in the chamber is attained when 34 seats are held by one party.
In the 2024 election cycle, four candidates are running unopposed. Prior to election results being reported, there are 19 members of the GOP and 10 members of the Democratic party known to be part of the new Senate.
Among the races on Iowans' ballots in 2024 are four highly competitive districts:
- District 14: Incumbent Democratic Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott faces Republican challenger Mark Hanson
- District 20: Incumbent Democratic Sen. Nate Boulton faces Republican challenger Mike Pike
- District 22: Incumbent Republican Sen. Brad Zaun faces Democratic challenger Matt Blake
- District 38: Incumbent Democratic Sen. Eric Giddens faces Republican challenger Dave Sires
Election Results
Senate members
Known members of the next Senate, prior to results being reported, are:
|District 1: Rocky De Witt - Republican
|District 2: Jeff Taylor - Republican (unopposed)
|District 3: Lynn Evans - Republican
|District 4: Tim Kraayenbrink - Republican (unopposed)
|District 5: Dave Rowley - Republican
|District 7: Kevin Alons - Republican
|District 9: Tom Shipley - Republican
|District 11: Julian Garrett - Republican
|District 13: Cherielynn Westrich - Republican
|District 15: Tony Bisignano - Democrat
|District 17: Izaah Knox - Democrat
|District 18: Janet Petersen - Democrat (unopposed)
|District 19: Ken Rozenboom - Republican
|District 21: Mike Bousselot - Republican
|District 23: Jack Whitver - Republican
|District 25: Herman Quirmbach - Democrat
|District 27: Annette Sweeney - Republican
|District 29: Sandy Salmon - Republican
|District 31: Bill Dotzler - Democrat
|District 33: Carrie Koelker - Republican
|District 35: Chris Cournoyer - Republican
|District 37: Molly Donahue - Democrat
|District 39: Liz Bennett - Democrat
|District 41: Kerry Gruenhagen - Republican
|District 42: Charlie McClintock - Republican (unopposed)
|District 43: Zach Wahls - Democrat
|District 45: Janice Weiner - Democrat
|District 47: Scott Webster - Republican
|District 49: Cindy Winckler - Democrat
Iowa Senate Districts
Iowa's current Senate districts were set in a special legislative session in late 2021, and are in place until 2031.
The Iowa Senate:
Iowa's Senate is one half of the legislating body in the state of Iowa. The House of Representatives and Iowa Senate combined represent the legislative branch of Iowa government. The Senate is empowered to create laws and establish the state budget. Elected senators are responsible for passing bills on public policy, setting levels for state spending, raising and lowering taxes and voting to uphold or override gubernatorial vetoes. Senators are also responsible for approving agency appointments made by the governor.
The Senate is comprised of 50 individuals, representing individual districts throughout Iowa. All senators are elected to serve a four-year term on a staggered basis of odd and even districts.