Iowa Senate election results 2024

Balance of Power:

In 2024, 25 of 50 seats are up for election. This year, the seats on the ballot represent Iowa's even-numbered Senate districts. Odd-numbered districts are not on the ballot.

Currently, Republicans control the majority in the chamber, with 33 elected representatives against the Democrats' elected 16. One seat, previously held by a Republican, is currently vacant. A supermajority in the chamber is attained when 34 seats are held by one party.

In the 2024 election cycle, four candidates are running unopposed. Prior to election results being reported, there are 19 members of the GOP and 10 members of the Democratic party known to be part of the new Senate.

Among the races on Iowans' ballots in 2024 are four highly competitive districts:

Election Results

Senate members

Known members of the next Senate, prior to results being reported, are:

District: Candidate - PartyDistrict: Candidate - PartyDistrict: Candidate - Party
District 1: Rocky De Witt - RepublicanDistrict 2: Jeff Taylor - Republican (unopposed)District 3: Lynn Evans - Republican
District 4: Tim Kraayenbrink - Republican (unopposed)District 5: Dave Rowley - RepublicanDistrict 7: Kevin Alons - Republican
District 9: Tom Shipley - RepublicanDistrict 11: Julian Garrett - RepublicanDistrict 13: Cherielynn Westrich - Republican
District 15: Tony Bisignano - DemocratDistrict 17: Izaah Knox - DemocratDistrict 18: Janet Petersen - Democrat (unopposed)
District 19: Ken Rozenboom - RepublicanDistrict 21: Mike Bousselot - RepublicanDistrict 23: Jack Whitver - Republican
District 25: Herman Quirmbach - DemocratDistrict 27: Annette Sweeney - RepublicanDistrict 29: Sandy Salmon - Republican
District 31: Bill Dotzler - DemocratDistrict 33: Carrie Koelker - RepublicanDistrict 35: Chris Cournoyer - Republican
District 37: Molly Donahue - DemocratDistrict 39: Liz Bennett - DemocratDistrict 41: Kerry Gruenhagen - Republican
District 42: Charlie McClintock - Republican (unopposed)District 43: Zach Wahls - DemocratDistrict 45: Janice Weiner - Democrat
District 47: Scott Webster - RepublicanDistrict 49: Cindy Winckler - Democrat

Iowa Senate Districts

Iowa's current Senate districts were set in a special legislative session in late 2021, and are in place until 2031.

The Iowa Senate:

Iowa's Senate is one half of the legislating body in the state of Iowa. The House of Representatives and Iowa Senate combined represent the legislative branch of Iowa government. The Senate is empowered to create laws and establish the state budget. Elected senators are responsible for passing bills on public policy, setting levels for state spending, raising and lowering taxes and voting to uphold or override gubernatorial vetoes. Senators are also responsible for approving agency appointments made by the governor.

The Senate is comprised of 50 individuals, representing individual districts throughout Iowa. All senators are elected to serve a four-year term on a staggered basis of odd and even districts.

