Rep. Randy Feenstra handily defeats Ryan Melton in Iowa's 4th District

Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra handily won reelection in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.

Feenstra beat Democrat Ryan Melton in a rematch of 2022 by an even bigger margin of more than 40 points. As of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, two counties still needed to report.

Feenstra spoke to supporters in his hometown of Hull Tuesday night after hearing that he will serve a third term in Washington.

“I will deliver conservative results for our friends, for our families, for our small businesses, for our hospitals and education.”

Feenstra says his top goals include securing the southern border, balancing the budget and energy independence.

“Build the wall to make sure we know who's coming in and out to secure the border. And then, number two is we got to get to a balanced budget. We've got to stop inflation, and then finally, we got to become energy-independent using biofuels, using ethanol and biodiesel. These are the things that we can do to help our economy in Iowa and throughout the Midwest.”

The 4th Congressional District is the most conservative in the state and includes 36 counties on the western border and northwest quadrant of Iowa.

The 4th Congressional District covers the entirety of Iowa's western border and includes Ames, Fort Dodge and Sioux City. The district includes a vast collection of small cities and rural areas, many of which have been losing population for years. The district also includes some of the most racially diverse communities in the state, such as Storm Lake and Denison, where the Latino population has grown dramatically in recent years.

Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra currently represents the 4th Congressional District. He has represented Iowa's 4th District in the U.S. Congress since 2021, when he defeated opponent J.D. Scholten in the general election, after defeating former Rep. Steve King in the primary election.



Democratic congressional candidate Ryan Melton is a native of Nevada, Iowa, and insurance manager. He has campaigned this cycle on eminent domain, cancer and health care.

