Meet the 2022 candidates: 3rd Congressional District

Iowa's 3rd Congressional District has been represented by Democratic representative Cindy Axne since 2019. The district has been redrawn so it no longer borders with Nebraska. The new map now excludes Council Bluffs while gaining Ottumwa.

A map of Iowa's new congressional districts

Now, let's get to know the candidates, Rep. Cindy Axne and state Sen. Zach Nunn.



Cindy Axne

3rd District Rep. Cindy Axne waves to voters as she takes the stage Wednesday at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair.

Democrat Cindy Axne has served as the current U.S. representative from Iowa's 3rd Congressional District since 2019. She defeated incumbent Republican Rep. David Young in the 2018 election in a close race. Axne is currently Iowa's only Democrat serving in Congress.

Axne has won two terms in the 3rd District, but the district looks different now that the boundaries have been redrawn. Out of the 21 counties in the district, nine are new. Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Lucas, Monroe, Wayne, Appanoose and Wapello counties in south central Iowa used to be part of Iowa’s 2nd District.



Zach Nunn

Republican congressional candidate Zach Nunn has criticized Biden's Inflation Relief Act as ineffective in relieving pressures from inflation for Iowans.

Republican state Sen. Zach Nunn, R-Bondurant, has served as an Iowa state senator from the 15th District since 2019. A U.S. Air Force officer, he was Iowa state representative for the 30th District from 2015 to 2019.



The issues

Inflation

At The Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair, Rep. Axne touted the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden, as an example of what she and fellow Democrats can accomplish if they keep control of Congress after November’s midterm elections.

Axne was the only member of Iowa's delegation to vote for the Inflation Reduction Act. Among other criticisms of the law, Republicans have said funding for the IRS meant to improve tax collection will cause more people to face tax audits.

During his time on the soapbox, Nunn criticized the Inflation Reduction Act, saying it will do little to help Iowans better shoulder current rates of inflation.

"The so-called Inflation Reduction Act added almost another trillion dollars in government spending at a time where they're telling Iowans you should spend less, you should tighten your belt, but we're gonna go ahead and print off more money and spend more your tax dollars on projects," he said.

KCCI-TV will host a debate between Axne and Nunn on Oct. 6.

