A closer look at Gen Z voters

Ahead of the 2024 election, we took River to River on the road to hear from young voters. In this episode, we hear highlights from a live conversation at Drake University with student leaders and a Drake political scientist, hosted by Ben Kieffer and Mack Swenson, the editor-in-chief of The Times Delphic.

This Young Voter Voices series on River to River is sponsored by the Harkin Institute for Public Policy and Citizen Engagement located on the Drake University Campus.

Guests:

