-
Iowa's highest court reversed the lower court's decision Friday with just enough time for Abby Finkenauer to appear on the June Democratic primary ballot.
-
Host Ben Kieffer and IPR's Katarina Sostaric also mark the second funnel week at the Iowa Statehouse.
-
Trans girls banned from girls' sports. Racial disparities in cancer rates. And new music for the weekend.
-
Ben Kieffer hosts a series of quick conversations to end the news week.
-
Michaela Ramm of the Cedar Rapids Gazette joins Ben Kieffer to discuss what the end of Iowa's emergency COVID-19 disaster proclamation means for data collection, tracking cases and access to information. Plus, other top news stories and conversations from around the state, including tax bills at the statehouse, free speech training at Iowa's public universities and how vertical farming is a new way of harvesting leafy greens.
-
E-15 at every pump, the 2022 Iowa Caucus, and building a safer snow plow.
-
COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations are rising across the state and legislative proposals could strengthen medical and religious exemptions to vaccinesHost Ben Kieffer and his guests talk about the biggest news stories of the week.
-
Here's how the latest COVID-19 surge is impacting education, rural healthcare and press access in IowaLisa Remy of West Des Moines Public Schools and Mike Johnston of the Decatur County Hospital join Ben Kieffer to explain how the latest COVID-19 surge has been impacting their day-to-day operations. Later, Kathie Obradovich discusses the debate over press access in the Iowa Senate chamber and Drake University student Joie Stoefen shares her feelings about starting the spring semester online.
-
Conversations about omicron spreading in Iowa, Democrats' donor-class problem and new music from Father John Misty.
-
Ben Kieffer and his guests have a number of quick conversations about the biggest news stories of the week.