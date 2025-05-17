Which bills passed in the last days of the 2025 legislative session

On this Newsbuzz episode, Marissa Payne of the Des Moines Register gives a rundown on the flurry of action that happened at the state capitol this week as lawmakers gaveled out of this year's session around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Then, IPR's Rachel Cramer shares how Gov. Kim Reynolds has requested a waiver from the USDA to limit what foods are eligible for purchase under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Iowa. Virginia Barreda of the Des Moines Register shares how the City of Des Moines is considering allowing churches and other places of worship to use their properties as camping sites to those experiencing homelessness. This comes after the city passed a homeless camping ban last fall.

IPR's Sheila Brummer has been reporting on the "Miracle Kids" — the sole three survivors of a deadly bus crash in Tanzania, Africa that killed 35 others in 2017. Brummer shares how eight years after that tragedy, those survivors are graduating from community college in Sioux City.

Finally, Mark Simmet of IPR Studio One provides some new Americana and Bluegrass tracks to groove into the weekend.

Guests:

