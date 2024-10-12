The controversy over minimum staffing requirements in nursing homes

On this Newsbuzz episode, IPR's health reporter Natalie Krebs discusses Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird's a lawsuit including 19 states against a new federal rule that sets minimum staffing requirements in nursing homes. Krebs also discusses the Iowa Board of Regents' approval of University of Iowa Health Care's $280 million purchase of a cancer care network.

The Des Moines Register's Lee Rood shares how an Iowan is advocating for a law change that would expedite divorces for victims of domestic violence.

University of Iowa professor Peter Thorne also joins to give an overview of 14th annual Iowa Climate Statement that was released this week. It was signed by over 180 faculty from 32 Iowa colleges and universities.

ISU's Mark Licht says this year's corn and soybean harvest is going well, despite last spring's floods and a return of drought conditions this fall.

Then, another resident of this year's International Writing Program at the University of Iowa joins the program. He has been inspired by Grant Wood through a local public library art rental program.

Finally, we groove into the weekend with Studio One host Tony Dehner.

Guests:

