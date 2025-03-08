© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Refugee resettlement agencies at risk of closure

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published March 8, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this Newsbuzz episode, Erin Murphy of The Gazette shares some of the bills that did and didn't make it through the first funnel deadline of the legislative session.

IPR's Natalie Krebs tells of how Iowa ranks 44th in the country on patient-to-physician ratio and IPR news fellow Lucia Cheng says some of the state's refugee resettlement agencies are at risk of closure following President Donald Trump's stop work order.

Then, DNR wildlife biologist Andy Kellner guides on how to cohabitate with coyotes, as he's worked with Des Moines metro cities on coyote management plans. And Studio One host Mark Simmet provides new tracks to groove into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Erin Murphy, Des Moines Bureau Chief, The Gazette
  • Natalie Krebs, IPR health reporter
  • Lucia Cheng, IPR news fellow
  • Andy Kellner, wildlife biologist, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
  • Mark Simmet, IPR senior music producer, Studio One host
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
