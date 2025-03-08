Refugee resettlement agencies at risk of closure

On this Newsbuzz episode, Erin Murphy of The Gazette shares some of the bills that did and didn't make it through the first funnel deadline of the legislative session.

IPR's Natalie Krebs tells of how Iowa ranks 44th in the country on patient-to-physician ratio and IPR news fellow Lucia Cheng says some of the state's refugee resettlement agencies are at risk of closure following President Donald Trump's stop work order.

Then, DNR wildlife biologist Andy Kellner guides on how to cohabitate with coyotes, as he's worked with Des Moines metro cities on coyote management plans. And Studio One host Mark Simmet provides new tracks to groove into the weekend.

Guests:

