Whooping cough infections are on the rise in Iowa
Whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory infection and cases are up nationally.
Sam Jarvis, community health manager at Johnson County Public Health delivers a public health update, including case numbers for mpox and whooping cough. Also, when you should get COVID boosters and flu shots.
Then, we say goodbye to the Ames Haunted Forest with co-owner Lee Ballard, and say hello to this weekend’s CyHawk game with Iowa Hawkeye football reporter, John Steppe of The Gazette. Later in the hour, Hungarian poet, Peter Zavada joins the program and IPR Studio One Host, Mark Simmet grooves us into the weekend.
Guests:
- Sam Jarvis, community health manager, Johnson County Public Health
- John Steppe, reporter, The Gazette
- Lee Ballard, co-owner, Ames Haunted Forest
- Peter Zavada, Hungarian poet with the International Writing Program
- Mark Simmet, Studio One host, IPR