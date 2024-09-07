© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Whooping cough infections are on the rise in Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published September 7, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory infection and cases are up nationally.

Sam Jarvis, community health manager at Johnson County Public Health delivers a public health update, including case numbers for mpox and whooping cough. Also, when you should get COVID boosters and flu shots.

Then, we say goodbye to the Ames Haunted Forest with co-owner Lee Ballard, and say hello to this weekend’s CyHawk game with Iowa Hawkeye football reporter, John Steppe of The Gazette. Later in the hour, Hungarian poet, Peter Zavada joins the program and IPR Studio One Host, Mark Simmet grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Sam Jarvis, community health manager, Johnson County Public Health
  • John Steppe, reporter, The Gazette
  • Lee Ballard, co-owner, Ames Haunted Forest
  • Peter Zavada, Hungarian poet with the International Writing Program
  • Mark Simmet, Studio One host, IPR
Tags
River to River Sportspublic healthNewsbuzz
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content