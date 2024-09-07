Whooping cough infections are on the rise in Iowa

Sam Jarvis, community health manager at Johnson County Public Health delivers a public health update, including case numbers for mpox and whooping cough. Also, when you should get COVID boosters and flu shots.

Then, we say goodbye to the Ames Haunted Forest with co-owner Lee Ballard, and say hello to this weekend’s CyHawk game with Iowa Hawkeye football reporter, John Steppe of The Gazette. Later in the hour, Hungarian poet, Peter Zavada joins the program and IPR Studio One Host, Mark Simmet grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

