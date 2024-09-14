Dallas County attorney refuses release of Perry school shooting report to the public
Jeannine Ritchie, Dallas County Attorney has declared the report will not be released as a public document.
Last January, a shooting at Perry High School left three dead. Education reporter at the Des Moines Register, Samantha Hernandez, explains why Dallas County Attorney, Jeannine Ritchie will not release a report on the investigation's findings.
Then, Des Moines Register health reporter, Michaela Ramm explains what you should know about the latest RSV COVID-19 vaccine. Jared Strong, investigative reporter at The Gazette delivers an update on the summit CO2 pipeline.
Later in the hour, we meet Pervin Saket, a writer from India who is now in residence at the University of Iowa International Writing Program. Lastly, Cece Mitchell, IPR studio one host grooves us into the weekend.
Guests:
- Samantha Hernandez, education reporter, Des Moines Register
- Michaela Ramm, health reporter, Des Moines Register
- Jared Strong, investigative reporter, The Gazette
- Pervin Saket, writer-in-residence, University of Iowa International Writing Program
- CeCe Mitchell, studio one host, IPR