Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Dallas County attorney refuses release of Perry school shooting report to the public

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published September 14, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Jeannine Ritchie, Dallas County Attorney has declared the report will not be released as a public document.

Last January, a shooting at Perry High School left three dead. Education reporter at the Des Moines Register, Samantha Hernandez, explains why Dallas County Attorney, Jeannine Ritchie will not release a report on the investigation's findings.

Then, Des Moines Register health reporter, Michaela Ramm explains what you should know about the latest RSV COVID-19 vaccine. Jared Strong, investigative reporter at The Gazette delivers an update on the summit CO2 pipeline.

Later in the hour, we meet Pervin Saket, a writer from India who is now in residence at the University of Iowa International Writing Program. Lastly, Cece Mitchell, IPR studio one host grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Samantha Hernandez, education reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Michaela Ramm, health reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Jared Strong, investigative reporter, The Gazette
  • Pervin Saket, writer-in-residence, University of Iowa International Writing Program
  • CeCe Mitchell, studio one host, IPR
Tags
River to River NewsbuzzJournalism & MediaIowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Madeleine Willis
