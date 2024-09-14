Dallas County attorney refuses release of Perry school shooting report to the public

Last January, a shooting at Perry High School left three dead. Education reporter at the Des Moines Register, Samantha Hernandez, explains why Dallas County Attorney, Jeannine Ritchie will not release a report on the investigation's findings.

Then, Des Moines Register health reporter, Michaela Ramm explains what you should know about the latest RSV COVID-19 vaccine. Jared Strong, investigative reporter at The Gazette delivers an update on the summit CO2 pipeline.

Later in the hour, we meet Pervin Saket, a writer from India who is now in residence at the University of Iowa International Writing Program. Lastly, Cece Mitchell, IPR studio one host grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

