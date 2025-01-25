Drake University professor and student give dispatches from presidential inauguration

On this Newsbuzz episode, we talk with IPR's Western Iowa reporter Sheila Brummer, who spoke earlier this week with Sioux City resident Kenny Rader. He was one of the 10 Iowans included in President Donald Trump's pardon of those who were convicted for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

We also hear from Drake University professor Rachel Caufield and one of her students who recently spent two weeks in Washington, D.C., culminating in the inauguration of President Trump.

Iowa Capital Dispatch's Robin Opsahl shares some of the bills advanced my state lawmakers during the second week of the 2025 legislative session, and Allison Smith of the Family Planning Council of Iowa shares her concerns about the future of reproductive healthcare with the start of a new White House administration and the priorities laid out so far by the statehouse.

Lastly, IPR Studio One host Mark Simmet gives us some new tracks to groove into the weekend and shares the Hinterland Music Festival lineup announced Tuesday.

