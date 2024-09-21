Ukrainian writers experience calm during Iowa City residency

Iowans can vote early in person for the Nov. 5 General Election beginning October 16. Robin Opsahl of Iowa Capital Dispatch explains that there won't only be candidates on the ballot. Iowa voters will decide if two measures are added to the state constitution.

Plus, a peer-run recovery center in Clinton is hosting its first-ever candidate forum this Saturday with the goal of empowering Iowans who need mental health and substance abuse treatment to vote in the election.

Then, we hear two Ukrainian writers share their personal experiences with the Russia-Ukraine war. Oleina Huseinov and Lyuba Yakimchuk are in Iowa City this fall through the International Writing Program.

Guests:

