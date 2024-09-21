Ukrainian writers experience calm during Iowa City residency
The Russia invasion upended everything in their country. In this episode, first-hand accounts of war through the eyes of Ukrainian writers.
Iowans can vote early in person for the Nov. 5 General Election beginning October 16. Robin Opsahl of Iowa Capital Dispatch explains that there won't only be candidates on the ballot. Iowa voters will decide if two measures are added to the state constitution.
Plus, a peer-run recovery center in Clinton is hosting its first-ever candidate forum this Saturday with the goal of empowering Iowans who need mental health and substance abuse treatment to vote in the election.
Then, we hear two Ukrainian writers share their personal experiences with the Russia-Ukraine war. Oleina Huseinov and Lyuba Yakimchuk are in Iowa City this fall through the International Writing Program.
Guests:
- Robin Opsahl, reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
- Todd Noack, executive director, Life Connections Peer Recovery Services
- Oleina Huseinova, resident, UI International Writing Program
- Lyuba Yakimchuk, resident, UI International Writing Program