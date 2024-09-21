© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Ukrainian writers experience calm during Iowa City residency

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published September 21, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The Russia invasion upended everything in their country. In this episode, first-hand accounts of war through the eyes of Ukrainian writers.

Iowans can vote early in person for the Nov. 5 General Election beginning October 16. Robin Opsahl of Iowa Capital Dispatch explains that there won't only be candidates on the ballot. Iowa voters will decide if two measures are added to the state constitution.

Plus, a peer-run recovery center in Clinton is hosting its first-ever candidate forum this Saturday with the goal of empowering Iowans who need mental health and substance abuse treatment to vote in the election.

Then, we hear two Ukrainian writers share their personal experiences with the Russia-Ukraine war. Oleina Huseinov and Lyuba Yakimchuk are in Iowa City this fall through the International Writing Program.

Guests:

  • Robin Opsahl, reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Todd Noack, executive director, Life Connections Peer Recovery Services
  • Oleina Huseinova, resident, UI International Writing Program
  • Lyuba Yakimchuk, resident, UI International Writing Program
Tags
River to River NewsbuzzUkraineInternational Writers2024 ElectionIowa Legislature
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content