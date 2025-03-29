McCollom heading to UI as McCaffrey returns to alma mater

On this Newsbuzz episode, statehouse reporter Stephen Gruber-Miller shares some of the higher profile bills that advanced this week in the state legislature and Iowa Bicycle Coalition Executive Director Luke Hoffman gives his reaction to a hands-free driving bill that awaits Governor Kim Reynolds' signature.

ISU Extension specialist Mark Licht gives a preview of what farmers should expect upon the start of the planting season and Todd Bogenschutz of the Iowa DNR shares how a dwindling number of prairie chickens near the Missouri border has caused the agency to cancel this year's Prairie Chicken Day.

Sports columnist Mike Hlas gives a recap of the state's college basketball teams in the NCAA tournaments and coaching changes for the University of Iowa and IPR's Mark Simmet grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

