River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

McCollom heading to UI as McCaffrey returns to alma mater

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published March 29, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this Newsbuzz episode, statehouse reporter Stephen Gruber-Miller shares some of the higher profile bills that advanced this week in the state legislature and Iowa Bicycle Coalition Executive Director Luke Hoffman gives his reaction to a hands-free driving bill that awaits Governor Kim Reynolds' signature.

ISU Extension specialist Mark Licht gives a preview of what farmers should expect upon the start of the planting season and Todd Bogenschutz of the Iowa DNR shares how a dwindling number of prairie chickens near the Missouri border has caused the agency to cancel this year's Prairie Chicken Day.

Sports columnist Mike Hlas gives a recap of the state's college basketball teams in the NCAA tournaments and coaching changes for the University of Iowa and IPR's Mark Simmet grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Stephen Gruber-Miller, statehouse reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Luke Hoffman, executive director, Iowa Bicycle Coalition
  • Mark Licht, associate professor and Extension cropping systems specialist, Iowa State University
  • Todd Bogenschutz, upland wildlife biologist, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
  • Mike Hlas, sports columnist, The Gazette
  • Mark Simmet, IPR senior music producer, Studio One host
River to River NewsbuzzBasketball2025 Legislative SessionWildlifeFarming
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
