Former Iowa lawmaker publishes children's book about becoming a refugee

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published June 21, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
A look at this week's headlines in Iowa, including a conversation with a Bosnian American for World Refugee Day.

On this Newsbuzz episode of River to River, this summer's unprecedented water crisis in Iowa. Iowans across the state have been asked to conserve water due to dry wells and high nitrate levels. This includes refraining from watering lawns, washing cars, and filling swimming pools.

We also look back one year after the historic flooding that devastated northwest Iowa. Last year, more than a dozen Iowa counties ended up under a presidential disaster declaration after heavy rains pushed raging rivers out of their banks. We explore how these communities have been rebuilding and recovering since the floods.

Then, we hear from Anesa Kajtazovic, a Bosnian American who came to escaped the Bosnian War as a child in the late 1990's, and has since built her life as an active member of the Waterloo community. She shares about leaving her home and entering a refugee camp in her new children’s book, No Škola Today: A Child’s True Story of Escaping War in Bosnia.

Finally, we groove into the weekend with Studio One host Tony Dehner.

Guests:

  • Cami Koons, reporter, Iowa Capital City Dispatch
  • Sheila Brummer, IPR Western Iowa reporter
  • Nina Baker, reporter, The Quad City Times
  • Anesa Kajtazovic, Waterloo resident, former state lawmaker
  • Tony Dehner, IPR Senior Music Producer, Studio One host
