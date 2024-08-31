© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Approval of organized labor is at an all time high

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin TroutmanKatherine PerkinsMadeleine Willis
Published August 31, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

As we celebrate the 130th anniversary of Labor Day weekend, approval of organized labor soars.

Buckle up for Newsbuzz. IPR's Grant Gerlock discusses flood recovery at Rock Valley schools. Western Iowa reporter, Shelia Brummer shares a political twist that has a former Iowa Republican candidate endorsing the Democrat in Iowa’s 4th District Congressional race. Then, labor educator Paul Iverson joins the program ahead of the holiday weekend. Iverson talks organized labor ahead of the 130th anniversary of Labor Day.

The first harvest is underway at the Alliant Energy Solar Farm at Iowa State University. Ajay Nair is the chair of the horticulture at ISU. He's here to discuss agrivoltaics and ISU's recent research. Shawn Camp, executive director of Iowa Farm Sanctuary reveals the perilous journey of Phill the water buffalo. Later, IPR's Studio One enters its new era. Al Scares, IPR music program director joins the program to deliver Studio One's new updates. Also, Tony Denher, Studio One host, grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Grant Gerlock, assistant news director, IPR
  • Sheila Brummer, Western Iowa reporter, IPR
  • Paul Iverson, labor educator, University of Iowa Labor Center
  • Ajay Nair, chair, department of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Shawn Camp, co-founder, executive director, Iowa Farm Sanctuary
  • Al Schares, music program director, IPR
  • Tony Dehner, studio one host, IPR
River to River NewsbuzzOrganized LaborJournalism & MediaPoliticsIowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
Madeleine Willis
