Approval of organized labor is at an all time high

Buckle up for Newsbuzz. IPR's Grant Gerlock discusses flood recovery at Rock Valley schools. Western Iowa reporter, Shelia Brummer shares a political twist that has a former Iowa Republican candidate endorsing the Democrat in Iowa’s 4th District Congressional race. Then, labor educator Paul Iverson joins the program ahead of the holiday weekend. Iverson talks organized labor ahead of the 130th anniversary of Labor Day.

The first harvest is underway at the Alliant Energy Solar Farm at Iowa State University. Ajay Nair is the chair of the horticulture at ISU. He's here to discuss agrivoltaics and ISU's recent research. Shawn Camp, executive director of Iowa Farm Sanctuary reveals the perilous journey of Phill the water buffalo. Later, IPR's Studio One enters its new era. Al Scares, IPR music program director joins the program to deliver Studio One's new updates. Also, Tony Denher, Studio One host, grooves us into the weekend.

