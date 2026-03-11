Iowa-based Iranians share views on war in Middle East

Tuesday marked the 11th day of the U.S. and Israel war against Iran. On this episode we talk with two Iranians living in Iowa who give different perspectives and opinions on the war.

Later in the episode, we talk with April Conway of West Des Moines. Her son is on active duty in the U.S. Army, and she's vice president of the Iowa chapter of Blue Star Mothers of America, a nonprofit organization that provides support to fellow military families, veterans and gold star families.

Conway reflects on the mixture of emotions her chapter members are feeling currently, as hundreds of Iowa National Guard members have returned home this month from their deployment as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, while others remain deployed. This comes as Iowans mourn the deaths of Maj. Jeffrey O'Brien of Waukee and Sgt. Declan Coady of West Des Moines, as two Iowa Guard soldiers who were killed in Syria in December.

