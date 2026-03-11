© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Iowa-based Iranians share views on war in Middle East

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published March 11, 2026
Tuesday marked the 11th day of the U.S. and Israel war against Iran. On this episode we talk with two Iranians living in Iowa who give different perspectives and opinions on the war.

Later in the episode, we talk with April Conway of West Des Moines. Her son is on active duty in the U.S. Army, and she's vice president of the Iowa chapter of Blue Star Mothers of America, a nonprofit organization that provides support to fellow military families, veterans and gold star families.

Conway reflects on the mixture of emotions her chapter members are feeling currently, as hundreds of Iowa National Guard members have returned home this month from their deployment as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, while others remain deployed. This comes as Iowans mourn the deaths of Maj. Jeffrey O'Brien of Waukee and Sgt. Declan Coady of West Des Moines, as two Iowa Guard soldiers who were killed in Syria in December.

Guests:

  • Kamyar Enshayan, Iranian-American, Cedar Falls resident
  • Sam Ghazvini, Iranian doctoral student, Iowa State University
  • April Conway, vice president, Blue Star Mothers of America - Iowa Chapter
River to River Middle EastMilitaryInternational Affairs
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
