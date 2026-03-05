© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Politics experts discuss U.S.-Israel war on Iran

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published March 5, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

An Iowa soldier killed. A war in its fifth day. This hour, analysis of the U.S.-Israel war on Iran — and Congressional moves to check the president.

Political scientists Jim McCormick and Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University join to discuss the conflict, and the casualty of Declan Coady of West Des Moines.

They also discuss the results of the first primary elections of the year this week and a Council Bluffs teacher who's been awarded jobless benefits after publicly commenting that she wouldn't miss activist Charlie Kirk.

Guests:

  • Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University
  • Kelly Shaw, teaching professor of political science, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
