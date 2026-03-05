Politics experts discuss U.S.-Israel war on Iran

An Iowa soldier killed. A war in its fifth day. This hour, analysis of the U.S.-Israel war on Iran — and Congressional moves to check the president.

Political scientists Jim McCormick and Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University join to discuss the conflict, and the casualty of Declan Coady of West Des Moines.

They also discuss the results of the first primary elections of the year this week and a Council Bluffs teacher who's been awarded jobless benefits after publicly commenting that she wouldn't miss activist Charlie Kirk.

Guests:

