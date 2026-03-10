Talking 'tough on crime' bills at the Statehouse

Iowa House Republicans recently passed what they call a "tough on crime" package.

The package is made up of three bills — a "three strikes" sentencing law, new rules for how judges set bail and a public dashboard tracking what happens inside Iowa's courtrooms. Iowa House Republicans say this legislation will crack down on crime and make Iowans safer. Opponents argue the bills could overcrowd state prisons and burden taxpayers. Lawmakers and a defense attorney discuss the package and its potential impact.

Guests:

