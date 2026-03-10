© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Talking 'tough on crime' bills at the Statehouse

Published March 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Iowa House Republicans recently passed what they call a "tough on crime" package.

The package is made up of three bills — a "three strikes" sentencing law, new rules for how judges set bail and a public dashboard tracking what happens inside Iowa's courtrooms. Iowa House Republicans say this legislation will crack down on crime and make Iowans safer. Opponents argue the bills could overcrowd state prisons and burden taxpayers. Lawmakers and a defense attorney discuss the package and its potential impact.

Guests:

  • Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison
  • Rep. Eric Gjerde, D-Cedar Rapids
  • Rep. Mike Vondran, R-Davenport
  • Molly Spellman, criminal defense attorney, Spellman Law PC, member of Iowa Association for Justice
River to River CrimeCriminal Justice2026 Legislative Session
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Katarina Sostaric
Katarina Sostaric is IPR's State Government Reporter, with expertise in state government and agencies, state officials and how public policy affects Iowans' lives. She's covered Iowa's annual legislative sessions, the closure of state agencies, and policy impacts on family planning services and access, among other topics, for IPR, NPR and other public media organizations. Sostaric is a graduate of the University of Missouri.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
