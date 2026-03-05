State leaders react after a second Iowan is named among soldiers killed in the Middle East

The U.S. Army Reserve has announced a second soldier from Iowa was among the six service members killed in the Middle East on Sunday.

Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Waukee died in an Iranian drone strike on a command center in Kuwait. The same strike also killed Sgt. Declan Coady of West Des Moines and four other members of the 103rd Sustainment Command. The logistics unit is based in Des Moines.

“On behalf of the Army Reserve, we express our heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones,” Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, Commanding General U.S. Army Reserve Command, said in a statement. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to honoring the legacy of our fallen and supporting their teammates and families during this difficult time.”

According to 3rd District Rep. Zach Nunn, nine more soldiers from the 103rd Sustainment Command were wounded in the attack and are undergoing medical evaluation at a U.S. Army base in Germany.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said the command center at the Shuaiba port in Kuwait was fortified, and that one projectile made it through the center’s defenses. Multiple news outlets have reported the facility was surrounded by concrete barriers to guard against ground attacks, but it did not appear to be reinforced to defend against missiles or drone strikes by air.

Iowa’s Republican members of Congress have expressed support for the Trump administration’s ongoing strikes against Iran. Sen. Joni Ernst and Sen. Chuck Grassley both voted Wednesday to reject a war powers resolution that would have blocked further military action unless it was approved by Congress.

“I stand strongly with our Commander in Chief as he acts on behalf of the safety and security of Americans,” said Ernst, a combat veteran. “Like every American I have no desire to see a long, drawn-out war but this mission is worthy of being completed.”

President Trump took decisive action so no American has to live under the threat of Iran-backed terror again. pic.twitter.com/qPEBSlID9U — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) March 4, 2026

Iowa leaders have released statements honoring the soldiers from the 103rd Sustainment Command who were killed. Grassley said it was devastating to learn a second Iowan was among the dead.

“Maj. O’Brien’s heroism will be remembered forever, along with his fellow fallen soldier and Iowan, Sgt. Declan Coady,” Grassley said.

Ernst said the soldiers’ decisions to answer the call to serve will not be forgotten.

“These soldiers engaged in the most noble mission: protecting their fellow Americans and keeping our homeland secure,” Ernst said. “Our nation owes them an incredible debt of gratitude that can never be repaid.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds called on Iowans to “stand united in support of our fallen soldiers and those who loved them.”

Senate Minority Leader Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City, said any loss is tragic but it is made worse by happening overseas.

“My thoughts are with Jeffrey O’Brien’s loved ones as they grapple with his sacrifice - and with all the Iowans who continue to put themselves in harm’s way,” Weiner said. “Please, no more.”