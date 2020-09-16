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State Government News

State Government News

A worker at the Prairie View Nursing Home in Sanborn, Iowa, wheels a resident after lunch. The nursing home has faced chronic staffing shortages that were made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Natalie Krebs
/
IPR File
Health
Iowa now meets federal nursing home inspection requirements, audit finds
Robin Opsahl
An audit released Monday shows the state has made “substantial improvements” in efforts to inspect nursing homes and now meets federal requirements.
Iowa'c Capitol during the late afternoon
John Pemble
/
Iowa Public Radio
State Government News
New Iowa laws go into effect July 1. Here's what you need to know
Isabella Luu, Katarina Sostaric
A group of anti-abortion rights protester called on lawmakers to put restrictions on abortion pills sent by mail at the Iowa Capitol Feb. 9, 2026.
Natalie Krebs
/
Iowa Public Radio
Health
Iowa law adding restrictions to medication abortions takes effect
Natalie Krebs

Make sense of all the politics.

Follow everything happening in Iowa poltiics, from the campaign trail to the state capitol.