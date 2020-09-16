State Government News

An audit released Monday shows the state has made “substantial improvements” in efforts to inspect nursing homes and now meets federal requirements.
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Fewer Iowans are enrolled in a federal food assistance program after the One Big Beautiful Bill Act changed eligibility requirements and the state narrowed the types of SNAP-eligible foods.
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Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law Tuesday more than doubling the mandatory minimum sentence for people convicted of a third felony offense, along with two other laws that restrict pretrial release and ban warrant resolution clinics.
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Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the state’s first so-called Iowa Farm Act, along with the appropriations bill for agriculture and natural resources. The legislation provides more funding for local food and water treatment plants.
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The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital will receive up to $3 million for pediatric cancer research annually, under a bill signed into law Tuesday.
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Gov. Kim Reynolds signed what she called the "Iowa MAHA bill" into law Wednesday with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. by her side.
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Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a property tax relief bill into law Monday afternoon. Earlier in the day, Des Moines city officials reviewed a looming multimillion budget shortfall in upcoming years due to the property tax changes.
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Charter school students have more access to classes and services through their home district under a bill signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
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Iowa shared voter registration data — including sensitive personal information — with the U.S. Department of Justice, Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Tuesday. The DOJ's demand for state voter lists has raised concerns about data privacy.
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The Republican-led legislature has passed restrictions on abortion medications.