The bodies of 2 fallen National Guard soldiers return to Iowa

Iowa Public Radio | By Grant Gerlock
Published December 24, 2025 at 4:31 PM CST
Two caskets with American flags draped over them stand in front of a U.S. Air Force plane.
Madeleine Charis King
/
Iowa Public Radio
The bodies of Staff Sgts. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar and William Nathaniel Howard, two Iowa National Guard soldiers killed in Syria, return to Iowa in an honorable transfer on Dec. 24, 2025 at the 132d Wing Airbase in Des Moines.

The two Iowa National Guard soldiers who were killed in Syria earlier this month are back in Iowa, where their families are preparing for funeral services scheduled for the coming days.

The remains of Staff Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard and Staff Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar arrived at the Iowa Air National Guard base in Des Moines in the early afternoon on Christmas Eve.

Torres-Tovar, 25, from Des Moines and Howard, 29, from Marshalltown were shot and killed by a lone ISIS gunman while deployed in Palmyra, Syria. The soldiers were posthumously promoted to the rank of staff sergeant.

Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar (left) and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard were killed in Syria on Saturday in an attack that also injured three other Iowa National Guard soldiers.
Iowa National Guard
Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar (left) and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard were killed in Syria on Dec. 13 in an attack that also injured three other Iowa National Guard soldiers. 

They are the first Iowa National Guard soldiers to be killed in action since 2011.

As part of a solemn honorable transfer, fellow Guard members carried their flag-draped caskets off the KC-135 from the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City that transported them from Dover Air Force Base.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sen. Joni Ernst and U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn observed them while standing in line with leaders from the Iowa National Guard .

Four people stand in a line in front of a U.S. Air Force plane, saluting.
Madeleine Charis King
/
Iowa Public Radio
Gov. Kim Reynolds, Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Osborn, Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Strasser, Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Zach Nunn attend the honorable transfer of Staff Sgts. William Nathaniel Howard and Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar at the 132d Wing Airbase in Des Moines on Wednesday.

Then, family members were given a moment to approach the caskets.

It was the first time Howard and Torres-Tovar’s families had been near them since their remains arrived back to the U.S. from overseas. Their families held each other, wiped away tears and leaned over to embrace the caskets that held their loved ones.

Howard and Torres-Tovar’s caskets were placed in hearses for processions to Marshalltown and across south Des Moines. But before they departed, their fellow Guard members offered one more salute.

The State Patrol and Des Moines Police Department escorted the soldiers' processions off the air base. They were met by Iowans who stood along the streets to greet them.

Uniformed National Guard members salute in an airplane hanger.
Madeleine Charis King
/
Iowa Public Radio
Iowa National Guard members salute the fallen soldiers' caskets as they are escorted off the airbase.

Funeral services are planned for this weekend. A visitation and funeral for Howard will take place on Saturday in Marshalltown at Mitchell Family Funeral Home.

Hamilton’s Southtown Funeral Home in Des Moines is arranging a visitation for Torres-Tovar for Sunday followed by a funeral and burial on Monday.

According to the Iowa National Guard, the services are open to the public.

A civilian interpreter, Ayad Mansoor Sakat, was also killed in the attack that claimed the lives of the Guard soldiers. Three other Iowa Guard members were injured. Two are back in U.S. for further treatment and are in stable condition, according to the Guard. The third soldier was treated in Syria and returned to duty.
IPR News
Grant Gerlock
Grant Gerlock is IPR's Assistant News Director, with expertise in reporting on education policy, the Iowa Legislature, water quality, and news in Central Iowa, all with an eye to helping Iowans better understand their communities and the state. He's covered education policy from the state to local level, environmental concerns and local policy implementations across the Des Moines and surrounding area, among many more stories, for IPR, NPR and other media organizations. Gerlock is a graduate of Miami University (Ohio).
