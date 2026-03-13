Bill advanced by House could cut general education related to DEI

General education courses that deal with diversity, equity and inclusion could be cut from the state’s public universities under a bill (HF 2487) advanced by the Iowa House.

The board overseeing the state's universities would have to review all general education requirements by fall 2028. The state’s universities would have to identify any required courses with content related to DEI or critical race theory.

Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, said the regents would decide if the courses are eliminated.

“This language came as a result of discussions with the universities, and I believe will address some of the concerns related to the original language being so stringent that it could prevent legitimate courses that are not DEI from being taught,” Holt said.

The bill also lets the attorney general investigate violations of laws banning DEI offices and employees at public colleges and state entities.

Rep. Ross Wilburn, D-Ames, said this change could increase the caseload of the attorney general.

