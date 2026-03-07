© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Foreign policy expert weighs in on the war in the Middle East

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshZoe Bentler
Published March 7, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Brian Katulis of the Middle East Institute about this week's developments on the United States and Israel's war with Iran which has included the deaths of six U.S. service members, including two Iowans. Katulis spoke to the the Greater Des Moines Committee on Foreign Affairs Thursday.

Also in this episode, IPR reporter James Kelley discusses Google’s change of plans for a proposed data center in Linn County, Robin Opsahl of Iowa Capital Dispatch gives an update on this week's activity at the statehouse, Studio One’s Nick Brunner shares this week’s new music picks.

Guests:

  • James Kelley, eastern Iowa reporter, IPR
  • Robin Opsahl, reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Brian Katulis, senior fellow, Middle East Institute, host, "Taking the Edge Off the Middle East"
  • Nick Brunner, IPR Studio One program director
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
