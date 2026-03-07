Foreign policy expert weighs in on the war in the Middle East

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Brian Katulis of the Middle East Institute about this week's developments on the United States and Israel's war with Iran which has included the deaths of six U.S. service members, including two Iowans. Katulis spoke to the the Greater Des Moines Committee on Foreign Affairs Thursday.

Also in this episode, IPR reporter James Kelley discusses Google’s change of plans for a proposed data center in Linn County, Robin Opsahl of Iowa Capital Dispatch gives an update on this week's activity at the statehouse, Studio One’s Nick Brunner shares this week’s new music picks.

Guests:

