Undergrads could opt in to fixed tuition at public universities under

Undergraduates at the state’s public universities could opt in for a fixed tuition rate under a bill (HF 2362) advanced by the Iowa House.

Students could pay their freshman tuition rate throughout all four years of their degree if they pay an upfront fee. The fee couldn’t be more than 10% of their base freshman rate.

Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville, supported the bill and said lawmakers should do more to address affordability across other areas.

“We should help them with the rising health care costs. We should help them with their skyrocketing car insurance. We should help them with their rent and food.”

The bill would only apply to Iowa residents and would be available to students starting college in 2027. It also puts limits on the amount tuition can grow each year.

The proposal passed 85-4 and next heads to the Senate.