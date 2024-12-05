Search Query
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
Reproductive Health
Health
They rely on birth control to manage health conditions. Now, they worry about access
Elizabeth Gabriel
Individuals rely on birth control to treat a host of medical conditions. But birth control has become a hot-button issue, embroiled in political debates. And that worries some patients and providers about future access to the medications.
Listen
•
4:31