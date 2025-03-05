Iowa House advances bill to provide free pads and tampons in school bathrooms

Students in 6th-12th grade could have access to free period products in school bathrooms under a bill unanimously advanced by the Iowa House Education Committee Tuesday.

School districts would have to stock the products — like pads and tampons — in women's restrooms and refill the supplies regularly.

The original version of the bill stated school districts "shall ensure that feminine hygiene products can be accessed by students without cost in at least half of the restrooms in schools buildings." Amendments made to the bill in the committee meeting changed "students" to "female students" and amended "in at least half of the restrooms" to "women's restrooms."

If passed, schools would receive funding to stock the period supplies for the next three years.

At the bill's subcommittee meeting on Monday, students and parents were among those who spoke in support of the proposal.

Maanya Pandey is a third-year student at the University of Iowa and founder of Love for Red, a nonprofit fighting period poverty and increasing access to period products across the state. She said placing free products in bathrooms reduces stress for students and will help students stay in class.

“Your options are begging people around you for a spare product, the coin operated dispensers… missing more class time than you already have to visit the nurse or use what's available, stuffing toilet paper into your underwear, hoping you don't bleed through your pants during the day,” said Pandey, who testified in support of the bill along with other students who are members of the nonprofit.

According to a 2023 study commissioned by the nonprofit Period and the brand Thinx, Inc., one in four students in the U.S. struggled to afford period products and 44% of teens in the study reported stress and embarrassment due to lack of access to period products.

Pandey said not having access to menstrual products when needed can lead students to miss class or stay home from school — and, over time, could lead to chronic absenteeism. She said Love for Red has served more than 30 school districts across the state, including more than 60 schools.

“There is no guarantee we can support them forever,” Pandey said. “True change comes from policy change.”

Luke Elzinga, a policy and advocacy manager for the Des Moines Area Religious Council food pantry network, said feminine hygiene products are in “really high demand” at DMARC pantries.

U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines stipulate Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits cannot be used for feminine hygiene products.

Victoria Sinclair, a representative from the Iowa School Nurses Organization, said schools lack a budget for purchasing period products, and teachers and school nurses frequently use their own money to purchase feminine hygiene products for students.

Sinclair said she would like to see the bill changed to include younger grades to provide for more students who might have their periods. And, she said with more schools moving to clear backpack policies, menstruating students are likely to not carry the necessary amount of pads and tampons they need throughout the day.

“They'll run out throughout the day, and then you're left with your option of the toilet paper wad or getting that envelope and going to the nurse,” Sinclair said. “This helps students' education in the classroom, helps keep them in the classroom more and helps students, particularly, who are in need.”

Margaret Buckton, from the Urban Education Network and Rural School Advocates of Iowa echoed the comments of those before her but noted the organizations she represents are currently registered as "undecided" on the legislation.

"It's only because about the time when the appropriation runs out, is the time when the income tax cuts are going to hit your hurt your budget, and we will be making tough decisions —decisions on what things schools can provide for students," Buckton said. "We'll be back at that time, hoping you continue to fund it."

The bill's sponsor, Rep. David Young, R-Van Meter, said the bill stems from concerns from students, school administrators and parents — specifically single parents — who he says can be more financially burdened and “could really use the support and make sure that their children, their daughters, can have this and stay in school.”

Young called the bill “a bipartisan issue of fairness.”

“If you can take care of the boys' bodily functions, why not treat the girls equally, right?” Young said.

According to the nonprofit Alliance for Period Supplies , 28 states and Washington, D.C., have passed laws aimed at providing period products in schools. Ten of those states require schools to make period products free and available to students, and provide funding.

In February, Iowa House Democrats introduced an identical bill.

No groups were registered against the bill at Monday's meeting. All three representatives on the subcommittee, Rep. Ryan Weldon, R-Ankeny, Rep. Heather Matson, D-Ankeny, and Rep. Dan Gehlbach, R-Urbandale, supported the bill.