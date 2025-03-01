Transgender Iowans to lose anti-discrimination protections

Protesters filled this Iowa Capitol to protest a bill that would remove civil rights protections for transgender Iowans. Republican lawmakers voted Thursday to send the bill to Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk. After the airing of this episode, Reynolds signed the bill into law. On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with executive director of One Iowa Max Mowitz, a trans man, about the implications of this law.

Kieffer also spoke with IPR health reporter Natalie Krebs about data that shows 76% of clinician-provided Iowa abortions were by medication in 2023, Axios Des Moines's Jason Clayworth about programs canceled due to DEI opposition and NPR Midwest Newsroom's Kavahn Mansouri about farmers, nonprofits and state agencies impacted by the federal funding freeze.

Guests:

