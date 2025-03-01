© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Transgender Iowans to lose anti-discrimination protections

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanDani Gehr
Published March 1, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Protesters filled this Iowa Capitol to protest a bill that would remove civil rights protections for transgender Iowans. Republican lawmakers voted Thursday to send the bill to Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk. After the airing of this episode, Reynolds signed the bill into law. On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with executive director of One Iowa Max Mowitz, a trans man, about the implications of this law.

Kieffer also spoke with IPR health reporter Natalie Krebs about data that shows 76% of clinician-provided Iowa abortions were by medication in 2023, Axios Des Moines's Jason Clayworth about programs canceled due to DEI opposition and NPR Midwest Newsroom's Kavahn Mansouri about farmers, nonprofits and state agencies impacted by the federal funding freeze.

Guests:

  • Max Mowitz, executive director, One Iowa
  • Natalie Krebs, health reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Jason Clayworth, reporter, Axios Des Moines
  • Kavahn Mansouri, investigative reporter, NPR Midwest Newsroom and Harvest Public Media
  • Cece Mitchell, Studio One host
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
