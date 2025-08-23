What's behind Iowa's OBGYN shortage?

Iowa is facing a shortage of OB-GYNs. On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with IPR's Natalie Krebs for a look at how the state’s abortion law may be driving some physicians out of the state.

Kieffer also speaks with experts about rise of West Nile virus in Iowa, the ongoing impacts of the Big Beautiful Bill in the state, as well as environmental violations, worker safety issues, regulatory failures at one of Iowa's largest pork processing facilities and more.

Guests:

