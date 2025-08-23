© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
What's behind Iowa's OBGYN shortage?

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published August 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Iowa is facing a shortage of OB-GYNs. On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with IPR's Natalie Krebs for a look at how the state’s abortion law may be driving some physicians out of the state.

Kieffer also speaks with experts about rise of West Nile virus in Iowa, the ongoing impacts of the Big Beautiful Bill in the state, as well as environmental violations, worker safety issues, regulatory failures at one of Iowa's largest pork processing facilities and more.

Guests:

  • Robert Kruse, Iowa state medical director
  • Natalie Krebs, IPR health reporter
  • Suzanna deBaca, CEO, Story Board Advisors and faculty, ISU Ivy College of Business
  • Darren Mueller, ISU Extension and Outreach plant pathologist and professor of plant pathology, entomology and microbiology
  • Nina Elkadi, investigative reporter, Sentient
  • Cece Mitchell, Studio One host
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
