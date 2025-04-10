© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How gendered understandings of medicine have influenced health care

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published April 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When it comes to life expectancy, women live longer than men. Men are less likely to go to the doctor when they need care, while women are less likely to be believed when they tell a doctor they're in pain.

For decades, the male body was the focus when it came to medical research – but in mental health care, women were the subjects. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with a medical historian about this history and the legacies of these disparities. Then, health equity experts discuss persisting health care needs.

Guests:

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
