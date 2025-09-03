How gendered understandings of medicine influenced health care

When it comes to life expectancy, women live longer than men. Men are less likely to go to the doctor when they need care, while women are less likely to be believed when they tell a doctor they're in pain.

For decades, the male body was the focus when it came to medical research – but in mental health care, women were the subjects. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with a medical historian about this history and the legacies of these disparities. Then, health equity experts discuss persisting health care needs.

This episode was originally produced April 9, 2025.

Guests:

