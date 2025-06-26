© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Rep. Feenstra says 'Big Beautiful Bill' will grow the economy and help rural America

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published June 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa's Congressional Delegation and Gov. Kim Reynolds have expressed gratitude for President Donald Trump's bombing of Iran.

On this Politics Day episode of River to River, analysis from political scientists Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College and Rachel Caufield of Drake University.

We'll also hear about the major upset in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, reflections on abortion access three years after the Dobbs decision and other political developments.

Guests:

  • Rachel Caufield, professor and co-chair, department of political science, Drake University
  • Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield professor of political science, Grinnell College
Tags
River to River PoliticsPolitics DayIowaReproductive Health2026 Election
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
