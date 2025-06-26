Rep. Feenstra says 'Big Beautiful Bill' will grow the economy and help rural America
Iowa's Congressional Delegation and Gov. Kim Reynolds have expressed gratitude for President Donald Trump's bombing of Iran.
On this Politics Day episode of River to River, analysis from political scientists Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College and Rachel Caufield of Drake University.
We'll also hear about the major upset in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, reflections on abortion access three years after the Dobbs decision and other political developments.
Guests:
- Rachel Caufield, professor and co-chair, department of political science, Drake University
- Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield professor of political science, Grinnell College