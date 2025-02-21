Federal cuts 2025

-
Cuts to the AmeriCorps program have prompted several lawsuits, and organizations in Iowa are already feeling the impact.
Libraries, museums and theatres are just a few of the community institutions facing federal funding losses statewide.
Hundreds of arts groups across the country saw their National Endowment for the Arts grants suddenly revoked on May 2. The Trump administration has proposed new priorities for arts funding and has suggested eliminating the agency.
Global Greens helps former refugee and immigrant farmers grow and sell food in Iowa. With federal funding freezes, cuts and uncertainty, staff are exploring new ways to bring in dollars.
The Trump administration has proposed large cuts to the National Institutes of Health and implemented layoffs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Some worry this could impact Iowa's cancer rates.
The Family Planning Council of Iowa says it has only received half its expected Title X funding, which could affect thousands of low-income Iowans who rely on its services.
The National Humanities Alliance estimates that more than 1,200 grants that support culture and history programs across the country have been abruptly cut by the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Thousands of protesters funneled into a cordoned-off section of a downtown street in Iowa City Saturday. It was part of a nationwide movement called “Hands Off!” which directed scrutiny at the administration for “taking everything they can get their hands on ... and daring the world to stop them,” according to event marketing.
All employees of the Institute for Museum and Library Services, or IMLS, have been placed on administrative leave following an executive order from President Donald Trump to dismantle seven independent government agencies. The IMLS distributes thousands of grants nationwide to museums and libraries.
Hundreds of Iowa farmers, schools and food banks planned on federal dollars this year to support local food purchases. But the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut both programs in March. Iowans across the supply chain are looking for ways to fill in the gaps.