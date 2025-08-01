© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Local public radio and TV stations look to replenish lost federal funding

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published August 1, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Starting this October, Iowa's public media will operate without federal support. President Donald Trump has signed legislation clawing back funds from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, impacting public television and radio stations across the country.

On this episode we talk with the leaders of Iowa Public Radio and Iowa PBS about what these cuts mean for their organizations, as well as the general manager of Iowa’s only Jazz-formatted public radio station on how this impacts their programming.

Iowa PBS is an underwriter of IPR.

Guests:

  • Andrew Batt, executive director and general manager, Iowa PBS
  • Myrna Johnson, executive director, Iowa Public Radio
  • Dennis Green, general manager, Jazz 88.3 KCCK
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
