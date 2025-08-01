Local public radio and TV stations look to replenish lost federal funding

Starting this October, Iowa's public media will operate without federal support. President Donald Trump has signed legislation clawing back funds from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, impacting public television and radio stations across the country.

On this episode we talk with the leaders of Iowa Public Radio and Iowa PBS about what these cuts mean for their organizations, as well as the general manager of Iowa’s only Jazz-formatted public radio station on how this impacts their programming.

Iowa PBS is an underwriter of IPR.

Guests:

