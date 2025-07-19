Cuts to federal AmeriCorps funding leaves Iowans uncertain

Privatize or downsize? On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, we talk with Nick Loomis of the Midwest Newsroom on the debate over the future of the U.S. Postal Service.

We also hear from IPR's Natalie Krebs on the state phasing out the Integrated Health Home program, a Medicaid-covered network of professionals who coordinate care for Iowans with severe mental illnesses.

IPR's James Kelley shares the magnitude of federal cuts to AmeriCorps programs across the state. IPR's Sheila Brummer recaps how a Sioux City high school class reclaimed their prom night stolen by the pandemic and more of the latest news.

We also look at this year's route for the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, which will cross into Minnesota for the first time in its history.

And Studio One host Cece Mitchell gives us new songs to groove into the weekend.

