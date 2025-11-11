Marketplace's Kai Ryssdal talks government shutdown, migration and other economic news

Thousands gathered at Drake University’s Knapp Center for a conversation between River to River host Ben Kieffer and Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal. The event featured a discussion about the state of the U.S. economy — from the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history to record stock markets, stubborn inflation, rising layoffs and deep consumer pessimism.

Ryssdal also shared personal stories from his path to public radio — including an unlikely job at a bookstore that shaped his career — and recounted his unusual desert interview with then-President Barack Obama.

This special edition of River to River brings you highlights from that conversation, recorded live on stage at Drake University.

