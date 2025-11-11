© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Marketplace's Kai Ryssdal talks government shutdown, migration and other economic news

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanJohn PembleZoe Bentler
Published November 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

In this extended edition of River to River, Marketplace’s Kai Ryssdal joins Ben Kieffer for a wide-ranging conversation on the U.S. economy and Ryssdal's career.

Thousands gathered at Drake University’s Knapp Center for a conversation between River to River host Ben Kieffer and Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal. The event featured a discussion about the state of the U.S. economy — from the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history to record stock markets, stubborn inflation, rising layoffs and deep consumer pessimism.

Ryssdal also shared personal stories from his path to public radio — including an unlikely job at a bookstore that shaped his career — and recounted his unusual desert interview with then-President Barack Obama.

This special edition of River to River brings you highlights from that conversation, recorded live on stage at Drake University.

Guests:

  • Kai Ryssdal, host and senior editor, Marketplace
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
John Pemble
John Pemble is IPR's Technical Producer, News, with expertise in audio recording and production, hosting, and reporting. Pemble is also an accomplished journalist and podcast producer, and has won multiple awards for his podcast production work and audio reporting.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
