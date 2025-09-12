NPR's Scott Detrow on IPR's influence and the future of public media

Scott Detrow, host of All Things Considered and NPR's daily news podcast Consider This, joins host Ben Kieffer to discuss the future of public radio in this country, given the unprecedented shutdown of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, marking the end of nearly six decades of federal support for public media.

Then — in honor of Sept. 11th, we revisit a conversation with Ottumwa native and retired Green Beret John Paluska about his efforts to help his former Afghan Special Forces counterpart, Habib, find safety after the Taliban's return to power.

Part of this episode was produced in June 2025.

Guests:

