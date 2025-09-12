© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

NPR's Scott Detrow on IPR's influence and the future of public media

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published September 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Scott Detrow, host of All Things Considered and NPR's daily news podcast Consider This, joins host Ben Kieffer to discuss the future of public radio in this country, given the unprecedented shutdown of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, marking the end of nearly six decades of federal support for public media.

Then — in honor of Sept. 11th, we revisit a conversation with Ottumwa native and retired Green Beret John Paluska about his efforts to help his former Afghan Special Forces counterpart, Habib, find safety after the Taliban's return to power.

Part of this episode was produced in June 2025.

Guests:

  • Scott Detrow, All Things Considered and Consider This host, NPR
  • John Paluska, Iowa native, retired Green Beret, board member for Special Operations Foundation, co-founder of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum Visionary Network
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
