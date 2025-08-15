Donations to a refugee resettlement nonprofit help fill the gap left by federal cuts

In January, federal funding cuts left 191 refugees at one Iowa refugee resettlement agency without access to critical support services. They lost necessities, like rental assistance, health care coverage and money for basic living expenses.

In March, the staff members who were helping refugees acclimate to Iowa worried about their clients becoming homeless.

But donations from Iowans across the state filled the gap left behind by the federal administration. Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) received enough funding from the community that all 191 refugees were able to find employment and become self-sufficient.

President and CEO Renee Hardman teared up as she spoke at a supporter appreciation event in Des Moines Tuesday.

“We were not going to abandon these newcomers. We didn't care whether we got funding or not,” Hardman said. “We were going to continue to do the best we could to make sure these newcomers that were just entrusted in our care, that they got served, because that's what LSI is.”

Almost 600 people donated to LSI, in amounts ranging from $10 to $200,000. One Des Moines resident offered a matching grant for $75,000. LSI also received funds from Lutheran Church of Hope and the Polk County Board of Supervisors.

“We reached out and right away the response was immediate and generous,” said Director of Immigrant and Refugee Community Services Nick Wuertz. “And so, we were able to maintain our staff, who provided employment services, case management services for families for several months.”

Lucia Cheng / Iowa Public Radio Nick Wuertz, director of Immigrant and Refugee Community Services at Lutheran Services in Iowa, thanks community members who donated to help resettle refugees at an event in Des Moines Tuesday.

LSI used the money to finish off each refugee’s 90-day support period. Staff members scrambled to pull on all of their job network connections to help refugees apply for jobs.

Clayton Boeyink, family services manager at LSI, remembered the scene when the nonprofit was down to the final five individuals that needed employment. All but one of them were single mothers with families of eight.

Each individual spoke a different language and had their own interpreter. They were cramped in an office, getting ready for job interviews, when one staff member ran in and said they would be turned away if they didn’t have closed toe shoes. They were wearing flip flops.

“Some of our colleagues are giving up their shoes. The interpreters are finding shoes. Somebody ran home real quick. They got it. They got the job. Incredible,” Boeyink said to the room of community members and donors. “And again, I got to emphasize, you guys bought us this time to be able to make this final mile.”

But additional challenges still remain. LSI also lost $150,000 to help over 200 people become U.S. citizens. Federal cuts ended their partnership with a Des Moines community college for classes to help people learn English, and administrative changes to federal policies are ending refugees’ eligibility for food assistance and Medicaid.

“We are unstoppable and still standing. We are going to continue to advocate,” Hardman said.

Wuertz said they have been facing a shortage of immigration attorneys, which makes it difficult for refugees to adjust their status to lawful permanent resident. LSI is beginning the process to be accredited by the Department of Justice in order to offer low cost, accessible immigration legal services.

“We knew that we couldn't do it without our community, and we knew that our community was up to the challenge, and so we're here today to celebrate that you did it,” Wuertz said.