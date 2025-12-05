Iowa libraries and museums regain access to frozen federal grants

Iowa libraries and museums are once again able to access hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding after the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) announced Wednesday that it is reinstating all grants previously terminated under a Trump administration executive order.

A brief statement on the IMLS website said that the action "supersedes any prior notices which may have been received related to grant termination."

The grant reinstatements are the result of a federal court decision in Rhode Island v. Trump, a lawsuit brought against President Donald Trump by 21 states, not including Iowa, to block the administration from dismantling the IMLS. The Trump administration may appeal the permanent injunction.

The IMLS, an independent federal agency, provides what the American Library Association calls “the majority of federal library funds.” Since 2020, it has awarded more than $10 million to the State Library of Iowa, which distributes resources and support to all 543 public libraries statewide. The agency also funds programs at museums large and small, helping pay for staff development, workforce training, school partnerships and essential technology services, including internet access in rural communities.

Many Iowa institutions were left in limbo earlier this year after one of Trump’s executive orders prompted the IMLS to terminate previously awarded grants and halt reimbursements. Because IMLS funds are paid out only after expenses are incurred, several Iowa organizations had already begun work that they feared would no longer be reimbursed.

The Dubuque Museum of Art (DuMA), for instance, had started planning to hire and train staff and expand school visits after receiving a $74,979 award, but the money remained stuck at the federal level. On March 31, all 70 IMLS employees were placed on administrative leave, and processing for 2025 grants halted entirely, signaling to institutions like DuMA that the funding might never materialize.

According to DuMA Executive Director Gary Stoppelman, the museum's grant was reinstated in April — before the reversal decision — with the help of advocacy from IMLS and Sen. Chuck Grassley.

"With this announcement, we are cautiously optimistic about what this could mean for future years," Stoppelman said in a statement. "Congressional allocations to IMLS support the core behind-the-scenes work that museums do to educate the public about the history and culture of our region. They provide vital support to train our workforce and care for our collection — ongoing and essential work that is not always funded through other means."

The Science Center of Iowa, which received $196,046 from the IMLS last year, warned that an internship program it hoped to launch would be jeopardized if the federal agency were dismantled. President and CEO Curt Simmons said that the loss of the IMLS would carry long-term consequences for Iowa’s cultural sector. That grant was reinstated with Wednesday's reversal.

While federal dollars make up a small portion of most library budgets, which rely primarily on city and county taxes, the grants often support pilot programs and basic services that local budgets struggle to cover.

American Library Association President Sam Helmick, who is also an Iowa City librarian, called the reinstatement a “massive win” for libraries in every state, including Iowa’s smallest communities.

“We are breathing a sigh of relief, but the fight is not finished,” Helmick said in a statement, warning that the administration could appeal court decisions or that Congress could choose not to fund the agency in future years.