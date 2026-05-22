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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Chef Sean Sherman connects with Indigenous traditions through food

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published May 22, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

It’s estimated that approximately 90% of Indigenous people on this continent died in the century following first contact with Europeans. With overwhelming loss of land and lives, dietary changes may seem like a small thing, but food is an essential part of culture, and many native groups lost their traditional foods along with everything else. There are many Indigenous people in this country working on food sovereignty.

The best known member of this movement is Chef Sean Sherman, founder and CEO of The Sioux Chef, which specializes in pre-colonization cuisine. He is a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, and founder of NATIFS (North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems), a non-profit dedicated to revitalizing Indigenous food systems which runs the Indigenous Food Lab.

Host Charity Nebbe talks with Sherman about his latest co-authored book, Turtle Island: Foods and Traditions of the Indigenous Peoples of North America, and he will be speaking at the inaugural Iowa Culinary Conference on June 22 in Coralville.

Also, the 50th Loess Hills Prairie Seminar takes place May 29-31, hosted by Monona County Conservation. This free event started in 1977 as a modest, back to nature event for local educators, and has now expanded to include dozens of activities for conservationists, families and beyond. Event coordinator Tyler Ruge and longtime attendee and organizer Dianne Blankenship join the conversation.

Guests:

  • Sean Sherman, James Beard Award winning-chef and author
  • Tyler Ruge, naturalist, Monona County Conservation
  • Dianne Blankenship, planning committee member and former event coordinator, Loess Hills Prairie Seminar
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Talk of Iowa Native AmericanLocal Foodsfood insecurityPrairiesLoess Hills
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
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