Bill to continue SNAP restrictions and limit school screentime heads to governor's desk

A bill banning some food dyes from school meals, authorizing over-the-counter ivermectin and requiring the state to continue seeking limits on what can be bought with food assistance is on its way to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk for her signature.

She proposed the bill (HF 2676) — calling it her “MAHA,” or “Make America Healthy Again,” package — and it went through several changes before the Senate passed it for the final time Monday.

Reynolds said the bill takes common sense steps to improve Iowans’ health and well-being.

“Food assistance programs will now emphasize nutrition. School lunches will eliminate certain unhealthy dyes and additives,” she said. “Doctors will benefit from evidence-based nutrition courses and, in turn, support better patient education, engagement and healthier outcomes. And we’ll increase access to behavioral healthcare by allowing psychologists licensed in other states to practice in Iowa.”

Sen. Molly Donahue, D-Cedar Rapids, said the bill won’t improve Iowans’ health, and it will put more financial pressure on schools.

“This bill promotes use of ivermectin and makes it harder for working families to access SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program],” she said. “It shifts burdens downwards, reduces accountability, asks Iowans to do more with less, once again.”

The bill would ban six food dyes and two additives from most food and drinks served and sold to students at K-12 public and charter schools, as well as at private schools that receive state funding for school lunch.

It would allow pharmacists and pharmacies to sell ivermectin over-the-counter, while protecting them from any professional discipline or legal penalties for distributing the drug.

State health officials would be required to seek federal approval to limit food assistance through SNAP and Summer EBT to “healthy foods” as defined by the state. The bill states Iowa may participate in Summer EBT if those restrictions are approved.

Rep. Austin Baeth, D-Des Moines, said this would allow a “Washington bureaucrat” to decide if Iowa provides food assistance to kids in the summer.

“I personally would love to make sure that every single child in Iowa is fed, regardless of what the feds say,” he said.

Rep. Austin Harris, R-Moulton, said he believes a previous version of the bill had the same intent.

“We want to ensure that we are codifying our current practice with the Summer EBT program that ensures that only healthy foods are eligible,” he said. “Mountain Dew and Skittles does not alleviate food insecurity.”

Iowa has had SNAP and Summer EBT restrictions in place since Jan. 1. Those benefits can no longer be used to buy taxable food items, including candy and soda. Some Democrats and anti-hunger advocates have said the restrictions are confusing because cookies and cake can still be bought, while certain sandwiches and fruit cups can’t be purchased.

The bill would also require physicians to complete continuing education on nutrition, and medical students would have to complete coursework related to nutrition. It would create a psychology interjurisdictional compact to allow psychologists from other states to provide care via telehealth to Iowa patients.

Bill includes new health-focused requirements for schools

Physical activity requirements for some students would increase under the bill.

Kindergarten through fourth grade students would have to get 40 minutes of physical activity at school each day, up from the current minimum of 30 minutes. The bill would also require schools to use the Presidential Fitness Test to evaluate students’ physical condition.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio The bill requires school boards to adopt a technology policy for K-5 students and publish a list of all one-to-one digital device programs being used in the classroom.

The bill would limit digital instruction for K-5 students to no more than 60 minutes per day, with some exceptions.

Each school board would also have to adopt a technology policy for K-5 students and publish a list of all one-to-one digital device programs being used. Additionally, the state would establish a working group to study the impact of school-provided technology on students in grades 6-12.

Sen. Kara Warme, R-Ames, said the bill will help kids build healthy habits.

“We are leading here because we care about kids in our state, and not everything that we do to improve health or education comes from throwing more money at it,” she said.

The Senate passed the bill Monday with a party-line vote of 30-16. The House passed it last week 61-31, with one Republican joining all Democrats in voting against the bill.