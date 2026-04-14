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Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

BONUS: The pep talk you need to start a backyard prairie

By Charity Nebbe,
Natalie Dunlap
Published April 14, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT
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Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

We can't save the whole world on our own, but we can save our own backyard. National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore has spent his career championing biodiversity and promoting conservation. His Photo Ark project aims to photograph every species living in captivity. So far, he has photographed nearly 18,000 of them. But Joel said he feels just as good about planting prairie in his yard as he feels about his work with National Geographic. In this bonus episode, he shares how everyone can join the conservation team.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Joel Sartore, photographer, founder, Photo Ark
Tags
Garden Variety GardeningPrairiesconservation
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is an award-winning digital producer and writer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. Since 2024, Dunlap has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's digital audience.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
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