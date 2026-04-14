BONUS: The pep talk you need to start a backyard prairie

We can't save the whole world on our own, but we can save our own backyard. National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore has spent his career championing biodiversity and promoting conservation. His Photo Ark project aims to photograph every species living in captivity. So far, he has photographed nearly 18,000 of them. But Joel said he feels just as good about planting prairie in his yard as he feels about his work with National Geographic. In this bonus episode, he shares how everyone can join the conservation team.

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