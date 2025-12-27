© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The power of story and food in the memoir 'Kitchen Arabic'

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published December 27, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In 1946 Joseph Geha moved with his family from Lebanon to Toledo, Ohio. He grew up on his family’s stories and delicious Lebanese food, and brings them together in the book Kitchen Arabic. On the Talk of Iowa book club, Geha discusses the book with host Charity Nebbe and expert readers.

Guests:

  • Joseph Geha, author of Kitchen Arabic and former ISU professor
  • Fern Kupfer, writer and retired ISU creative writing professor
  • Khaled Rajeh, PhD student at the University of Iowa
Tags
Talk of Iowa Talk of Iowa Book ClubimmigrationcookingimmigrationBooks & Reading
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content