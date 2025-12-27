The power of story and food in the memoir 'Kitchen Arabic'
In 1946 Joseph Geha moved with his family from Lebanon to Toledo, Ohio. He grew up on his family’s stories and delicious Lebanese food, and brings them together in the book Kitchen Arabic. On the Talk of Iowa book club, Geha discusses the book with host Charity Nebbe and expert readers.
Guests:
- Joseph Geha, author of Kitchen Arabic and former ISU professor
- Fern Kupfer, writer and retired ISU creative writing professor
- Khaled Rajeh, PhD student at the University of Iowa