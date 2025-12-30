© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
'James' explores a new side of Mark Twain's classic

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published December 30, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
James by Percival Everett won the National Book Award and was a finalist for both the Booker and Pulitzer prizes.

The novel is a retelling of Mark Twain's The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, but this time the story is told by Huck’s companion, Jim or James. James is an enslaved man who flees when he learns that he is at risk of being sold. Expert readers Rachelle Chase, Faye Dant and Jocelyn Chadwick discuss their reading experiences for this episode of the Talk of Iowa book club.

Please be advised: a portion of this show references racist language used in the book.

This episode was originally produced on Feb. 11, 2025.

Guests:

  • Rachelle Chase, author and host of Reading with Rachelle
  • Faye Dant, founding executive director, Jim's Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center
  • Jocelyn Chadwick, educator, author of The Jim Dilemma: Reading Race in Huckleberry Finn
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingTalk of Iowa Book ClubRace
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
