Retired Ames resident makes violins sing again for aspiring musicians

It's commonly believed that performing an act of kindness can make one feel good. Iowa State University psychology professor Doug Gentile has been researching the benefits of practicing kindness and how showing care to others can help us take better care of ourselves, too.

Also in this episode, ISU professor emeritus Paul Lasley uses his passion of music and woodworking to repair broken down violins and donate them to musicians who can't afford their own instruments.

Guests:

