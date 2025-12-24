© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Retired Ames resident makes violins sing again for aspiring musicians

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrSamantha McIntosh
Published December 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

It's commonly believed that performing an act of kindness can make one feel good. Iowa State University psychology professor Doug Gentile has been researching the benefits of practicing kindness and how showing care to others can help us take better care of ourselves, too.

Also in this episode, ISU professor emeritus Paul Lasley uses his passion of music and woodworking to repair broken down violins and donate them to musicians who can't afford their own instruments.

Guests:

  • Doug Gentile, distinguished professor in liberal arts and sciences, Iowa State University
  • Paul Lasley, professor emeritus of sociology, Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa Mental HealthIowa musiciansIowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content