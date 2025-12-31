Grappling with community, faith and truth in 'The Exvangelicals'

Most members of the Evangelical Church don't just show up on Sundays. The church has guidance for its members in almost every aspect of life. The white evangelical church is also part of a political movement that is reshaping our country.

On this episode of the Talk of Iowa book club, we've been reading Sarah McCammon's best-selling book, The Exvangelicals: Loving, Living, and Leaving the White Evangelical Church. The book is a blend of memoir and reporting, focusing on McCammon's life growing up in an evangelical church in Missouri and attending an evangelical college before parting ways with the church as a young adult. McCammon also writes about the experiences of other so-called "exvangelicals." Host Charity Nebbe discusses the book with McCammon and two expert readers.

This episode was originally produced April 15, 2025.

Guests:

