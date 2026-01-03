Reading the 1937 novel 'Their Eyes Were Watching God' is still a moving experience today

Zora Neale Hurston was trained as a folklorist and anthropologist. She was also a Black woman who came of age in the Jim Crow South. Hurston drew on these parts of herself when she wrote her beloved 1937 novel, Their Eyes Were Watching God.

It's the Talk of Iowa book club. Host Charity Nebbe talks about Their Eyes Were Watching God with expert readers.

This show was originally produced August 12, 2025.

Guests:

