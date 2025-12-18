© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowa families share unique holiday traditions

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshNatalie Dunlap
Published December 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Carving the Thanksgiving turkey, lighting the menorah during Hanukkah, lighting the kinara during Kwanzaa, filling Christmas stockings, Diwali illuminations, pre-dawn feasting during Ramadan, red envelopes for the Lunar New Year are all common customs many families observe — but some families have developed traditions to make the season uniquely their own.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks to several families who have used their creativity to make Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Christmas extra special for their families.

This episode was originally produced Dec. 21, 2022.

Guests:

  • Gail Brashers-Krug, Iowa City resident
  • Abena Sankofa Imhotep, author, executive director, Sankofa Literary and Empowerment Group
  • Khalid El Khatib, marketing executive and freelance writer, Dubuque native
  • Janet El Khatib, Dubuque resident
  • Brad Dunlap, Coralville resident
  • Brian Dunlap, Fairfield resident
  • Natalie Dunlap, digital talk show producer, Iowa Public Radio
Tags
Talk of Iowa HolidaysfamilyFood & DrinkMovies & TV
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is an award-winning digital producer and writer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. Since 2024, Dunlap has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's digital audience.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
Related Content