Iowa families share unique holiday traditions

Carving the Thanksgiving turkey, lighting the menorah during Hanukkah, lighting the kinara during Kwanzaa, filling Christmas stockings, Diwali illuminations, pre-dawn feasting during Ramadan, red envelopes for the Lunar New Year are all common customs many families observe — but some families have developed traditions to make the season uniquely their own.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks to several families who have used their creativity to make Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Christmas extra special for their families.

This episode was originally produced Dec. 21, 2022.

Guests:

