Some unlikely plants behind holiday traditions

Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes from Iowa State University join us to explore the history and care of mistletoe, holly, paperwhite narcissus and lilies used during the holidays, and how these plants continue to brighten our homes each winter.

Guests:

