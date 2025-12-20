© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Some unlikely plants behind holiday traditions

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin TroutmanZoe Bentler
Published December 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

As winter holidays like Christmas, Hanukkah and the solstice bring light into the darkest time of year, we’re taking a closer look at the plants tied to those traditions — beyond poinsettias and Christmas trees.

Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes from Iowa State University join us to explore the history and care of mistletoe, holly, paperwhite narcissus and lilies used during the holidays, and how these plants continue to brighten our homes each winter.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa HorticultureHort DayHolidays
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
