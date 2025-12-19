© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Stories in and around water

By Charity Nebbe,
John PembleSamantha McIntosh
Published December 19, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Five Iowans told stories with the theme water, the current of life, in front of an audience at Trumpet Blossom Cafe in Iowa City. Host Charity Nebbe was emcee for the event hosted by Investigate Midwest, an independent nonprofit newsroom that reports about agriculture with data-driven investigative journalism.

Guests:

  • Kylah Hedding, assistant professor of instruction, University of Iowa
  • Larry Weber, director, IIHR-Hydroscience and Engineering
  • Katie Roche, musician and director, Iowa City Public Library Friends Foundation
  • Parker Field, creative writing and computer science student, University of Iowa
  • Judith Joyce, geomorphologist, Eocene Environmental Group
Talk of Iowa StorytellingWaterWater Quality
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
John Pemble
John Pemble is IPR's Technical Producer, News, with expertise in audio recording and production, hosting, and reporting. Pemble is also an accomplished journalist and podcast producer, and has won multiple awards for his podcast production work and audio reporting.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
