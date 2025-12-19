Stories in and around water
Five Iowans told stories with the theme water, the current of life, in front of an audience at Trumpet Blossom Cafe in Iowa City. Host Charity Nebbe was emcee for the event hosted by Investigate Midwest, an independent nonprofit newsroom that reports about agriculture with data-driven investigative journalism.
Guests:
- Kylah Hedding, assistant professor of instruction, University of Iowa
- Larry Weber, director, IIHR-Hydroscience and Engineering
- Katie Roche, musician and director, Iowa City Public Library Friends Foundation
- Parker Field, creative writing and computer science student, University of Iowa
- Judith Joyce, geomorphologist, Eocene Environmental Group